Fifth case of measles confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman in her early 30s is the fifth person in El Paso to have recently been diagnosed with the measles, city health officials confirm.

According to a news release, the woman didn’t report any visits to public places where possible exposure to others may have occurred.

This latest diagnosis comes less than two weeks after two cases were confirmed for the first time since 1993.

Since then, the virus has also been confirmed in two toddlers.

In light of the recent cases, health officials are reminding residents to vaccinate their children before the new school year starts.

“These recent cases of the measles make it all the more important for children to be vaccinated before they return to class,” Public Health Director Robert Resendes said. “We have been lucky in that this situation began before school started, but what we don’t want is for parents to find out at registration that their child won’t be able to start classes with the rest of their peers because they are missing vaccines.”

According to a news release, all three Department of Public Health immunization clinics will begin operating Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Central El Paso (5115 El Paso Drive)

Henderson (721 South Mesa Street)

Ysleta (110 Candelaria Road)

Appointments can be made by calling 915-212-6555 or clicking HERE.

Parents and legal guardians are required to bring a photo ID and children’s immunization records.

Officials say the administration fee for vaccines is $10.00 per child for one vaccine and $15.00 per child for two or more vaccines.

The Immunization Program accepts all Medicaid plans, CHIP (El Paso First only), credit and debit cards (Visa and MasterCard).

According to the release, an estimated 90 percent of people who do not receive the measles vaccine will become infected if exposed to the virus.

Measles is spread through coughing and sneezing and the disease usually begins with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes.

To learn more about measles and the MMR vaccine, click HERE or call 211.