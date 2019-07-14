El Paso hospital becomes first in region to perform revolutionary heart procedure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus became the first hospital in the region to have performed a revolutionary heart procedure.

A team of surgeons carried out the hospital’s first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a minimally-invasive alternative to traditional heart valve repair, on Monday.

“This is an exciting technology for our community,” said Dr. Chalam Mulukutla, a board-certified interventional cardiologist who performed the procedure. “The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement is a great technological breakthrough to treat patients through a less-invasive alternative and minimize the recovery time.”

According to a news release, the procedure replaces patients’ narrowed aortic valves without the need for open-heart surgery.

Officials say the treatment is best suited for people whose age or medical issues may prevent them from undergoing traditional, more invasive procedures.

“TAVR can be an excellent option for these individuals,” said Dr. Hector Flores, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon who is also part of the multidisciplinary heart team. “Our goal is to get our patients back to the life they love and the activities they enjoy.”