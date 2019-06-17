Cardiac rehab patient encourages men to get check-ups during Men’s Health Awareness Month

June is not only the month for Father’s Day, but also men’s health awareness as well.

It took a life-threatening experience for Angelo Amoriello to pay closer attention to his body.

For Amoriello, performing with his band is more than just a hobby — it’s his way to de-stress.

In December, they met up for a routine practice session.

That’s when he felt something in his chest.

“This one felt a little different,” he said. “There was some pressure there.”

Amoriello was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, sending him into unfamiliar territory: a hospital.

He was told his main artery was 99 percent clogged.

“The doctor was in there and was calling out all these numbers,” he said. “I’m laying there so I ask, ‘How’s it looking, doc?'”

The doctor then told Amoriello he would need open heart surgery in the next few days.

He knew he could take two different approaches to the recovery.

“I know I was in for a journey and you can look at it positively or negatively,” he said. “This is what we need to do, let’s get going and let’s get the ball rolling here, and that’s what I did.”

It was that wake-up call that made Amoriello give other men advice that could save their lives.

“A lot of us guys, we’re kind of ‘macho’ in a way,” he said. “We don’t want to heed what our bodies are telling us. Don’t be afraid to do it.”

He’s focusing on finishing his cardiac rehabilitation so that he can get back to his music, improving not only the beat of his heart, but his band as well.

“I don’t know how you can make a good experience out of something like that, but I gotta say it was a good experience,” he said.