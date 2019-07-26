3 cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With mosquito season in full swing, city health officials have confirmed three cases of West Nile in El Paso.

According to a news release, two women in their late 70s and one man in his 50s were diagnosed with the virus.

Officials say all three live in the 79925 zip code, which includes part of East El Paso.

According to health experts, West Nile is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, tiredness, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and swollen lymph glands.

“We want to remind residents that mosquitoes are vectors for some serious diseases,” Lead Epidemiologist Fernando Gonzalez said. “It is important to follow prevention steps in order to reduce mosquito-related diseases like West Nile.”

Public health officials recommend practicing the “4Ds” to tips to prevent contracting the virus:

DEET – Use insect repellents containing DEET when you go outdoors. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions.

DRESS – When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing and it’s recommended to also spray your clothes with repellent.

DUSK and DAWN – Although mosquitoes associated with West Nile can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

DRAIN – Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around and outside your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths on a regular basis.

El Paso residents can also mosquito-proof their homes by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

To report standing water or mosquito breeding, call 3-1-1.

For more information, dial 2-1-1 or visit www.EPHealth.com