Health and Medical
The best Father’s Day gift for dad: A trip to the doctor’s office, health experts say
El Paso physicians learn minimally-invasive procedure to treat heart defect
New EPISD program brings virtual healthcare to students
Texas bill reignites abortion debate in El Paso
Colors of Cancer: Lisa’s Thyroid Cancer Story
More Health and Medical Headlines
Nurse diagnosed with breast cancer helps patients battling the disease
Multiple Texas cities, including El Paso, ranked among fattest in U.S.
El Paso optometrist waives co-pays for furloughed federal employees
New UTEP, UMC partnership gives students access to prescriptions
7-year-old’s donated liver brings new life to Austin woman
Report: Toxic herbicide found in many Texans’ drinking water
FDA approves first cannabis-based pill
El Paso children at risk for catching the flu this season
El Paso imaging centers add 3-D technology for better mammogram readings
New West El Paso shop offers cannabis-derived health products