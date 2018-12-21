Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Life & Health
El Paso physicians learn minimally-invasive procedure to treat heart defect
25 years since measles have been in El Paso, and there’s a reason.
New EPISD program brings virtual healthcare to students
Texas bill reignites abortion debate in El Paso
Orangetheory gym brings trendy workout to West El Paso
More Life & Health Headlines
New Mayan-themed neighborhood water park coming to El Paso
Colors of Cancer: Lisa’s Thyroid Cancer Story
Nurse diagnosed with breast cancer helps patients battling the disease
How to prepare for a common obstacle during the Mighty Mujer Triathlon
Multiple Texas cities, including El Paso, ranked among fattest in U.S.
EPFD Vaccination Program extends through March
Added funding for proposed dental school in El Paso
Experts say cervical cancer is the 2nd most common gynecological disease in El Paso
El Paso optometrist waives co-pays for furloughed federal employees
New UTEP, UMC partnership gives students access to prescriptions