KTSM Live From Your Living Room

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Open for Take-Out
Top Stories
New COVID-19 case reported in Juarez
Video
Top Stories
Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores
Top Stories
COVID-19 has foster parents concerned about visitations, safety for case-workers
Video
Texas prisoners suing for soap, hand sanitizer, more frequent cleaning and social distancing measures
Video
Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick on board, Coast Guard says
Video
Hospitals overflowing with bodies as virus deaths surge in New York City
Weather
Weather Cams
Top Stories
Wednesday Weather on the go: Winds return today, multiple days in the 80s
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winds are back in the forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday Weather on the go: Spring-like weather this week, more windy days ahead
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant spring-like weather on the way
Monday Weather on the go: Multiple windy days this week
Caught on Tape: Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
NFL team owners vote to expand playoffs to 14 teams
Top Stories
MLB extends support to minor leaguers through May
Video
Top Stories
Tarleton State hires former UTEP head coach Billy Gillispie
Video
Tijuana’s pro soccer team prohibited from visiting US, where some players live
NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility
Video
Tokyo organizers pick new date for postponed Olympic Games
Video
Community
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
Hidden History
El Paso Proud
Let’s Cook El Paso
Get Moving
Wellness Wednesday
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
EPISD Daily Pledge
Top Stories
Hand washing- Fact or Fiction
Top Stories
City of El Paso, UTEP create partnership to provide more qualified personnel for COVID-19 testing
Video
25th Anniversary of singer Selena’s death; tribute concert in May postponed
Join YISD’ Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Online Tournaments
Mother, daughter make hundreds of free homemade masks for community members
Video
KTSM Contests
Past Contest Winners
Studio 9
9 Stream Video
Worship on the Web
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
KTSM Live From Your Living Room