EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso ISD’s Hart Elementary School, is inviting the public to participate in their career fair from March 21 – 24, as they celebrate Read Across America and Career Week.

Hart Elementary is seeking for volunteers to speak to students about their career or occupation. Career Day presentations will occur between 9:00 -11:00 a.m. and/or 1:15-3:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. The volunteers will have the opportunity to speak about their occupation with one or two grade levels, can be in English or Spanish, can bring visuals, and work-related handouts.

In order to participate you must fill out the attached form below and arrangements can be made if you are not available on March 23. Volunteers can contact, Patricia Herrera, professional school counselor at (915) 308-6478 for any more information.