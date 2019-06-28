KEEP LOCAL KTSM

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to KTSM 9

Contact DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse to “Bring back my KTSM, PUTTING LOCAL FIRST!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers no longer have access to KTSM station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse

has/have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the EL PASO/LAS CRUCES area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the Sunday Night Football, This is Us and The Voice.

Q: Where will KTSM programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports were taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with a digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV and AT&T. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local KTSM station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.