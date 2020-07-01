Workforce Solutions Borderplex seeks employers to participate in upcoming hiring event

Breaking News
by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Workforce Solutions Borderplex is seeking employers who are looking to staff up to participate in their upcoming hiring events.

Space is limited to 50 employers. WSB’s online job fair platform is designed to bridge the gap between technology and human interaction. 

“We know times are tough and we want to make it as easy as possible for employers to find the talent they are looking for, even if that has to be done virtually.  If you have immediate openings please let us know,”  said Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex. 

The events is set to happen on Wednesday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to Noon. 

The hiring event features include:

  • “Interactive Hiring Room,” which allows companies to view real-time visitors, resumes, applications and live chat/video.
  • Candidates can log in from their phone, tablet or computer and speak directly with recruiters, apply to open positions and research companies all in one location.
  • All candidate activity while in the hiring room is tracked and available to employers.

For more information, call the WSB Business Services Team at (915)-887-2332 or you can send an email to business@borderplexjobs.com.

