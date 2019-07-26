Teleperformance looks to hire up to 1,600 El Paso contact center employees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re in search of a new job, a customer experience company may have an opportunity for you.

Teleperformance is looking to hire between 1,250 and 1,600 contact center employees for its new, state-of-the-art location in El Paso.

“This location offers a unique advantage to employers like Teleperformance because of the strength of the local communities and incredible work ethic of its people,” Teleperformance Vice President of Talent Acquisition Ryan Collins said.

According to a news release, the company is looking for highly-motivated candidates with excellent communication skills and basic computer knowledge to help support customers online and by phone.

Teleperformance will host a job fair from July 29 through August 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 E. Main St. (first floor).

“There is incredible talent and diversity in this market, and our clients see the value in the quality of the workforce,” Collins said. “El Paso will be a wonderful home for our business, which provides customer care to people around the globe.”

For more information, click HERE.

