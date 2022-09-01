EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro Independent School District will host a job fair to seek highly qualified instructional aides to assist teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

The event will be September 19th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the board room at the District Service Center.

Candidates should have 48 credit hours from an accredited college or university approved by TEA and must qualify for required paraprofessional certificate.

Candidates should have a copy of their unofficial transcript(s) and a resume with three references and be prepared for the opportunity to interview with school principals

What: 2022 Socorro ISD Instructional Aide Job Fair

Who: SISD Human Resources staff, principals, qualified applicants

Where: District Service Center – Board Room, 12440 Rojas Dr.

When: Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information or questions on the Job Fair, please email Angelica Herrera at aherre18@sisd.net for elementary/K-8 schools or Elva Chavez at echave1626@sisd.net for secondary schools.

