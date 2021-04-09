SISD to hold virtual job fair for support personnel on April 26

Jobs

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:
Socorro ISD students return to school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will hold a virtual job fair for support personnel at the end of April.

The job fair will be 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 26 on Microsoft Teams. Registration for the virtual fair is open through April 16.

The district is looking for bus drivers, security guards, bus monitors, custodians, maintenance employees, police officers or Child Nutrition Service employees.

Participants may use the link below to register: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=0oNUtgt82UqBujcWpDOWbZOscBtHfgdJnWg6ekRsxedUMU1GSVFTNEVLTUNFTDdJQlIxNlJKTDhDUC4u

For more information regarding the Support Personnel Job Fair, contact the SISD Human Resources Department at (915) 937-0213.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Out of the woodwork

El Chuco Inspirations: Healing Through Art

A love story: El Paso couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary with a surprise from family

Is UTEP still a desirable job? SI's Kevin Sweeney says yes

9 on 9: El Paso area schools push through pandemic

Man intentionally rams vehicle with his wife and child in it

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link