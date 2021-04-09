SISD to hold virtual job fair for support personnel on April 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Socorro Independent School District will hold a virtual job fair for support personnel at the end of April.

The job fair will be 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 26 on Microsoft Teams. Registration for the virtual fair is open through April 16.

The district is looking for bus drivers, security guards, bus monitors, custodians, maintenance employees, police officers or Child Nutrition Service employees.

Participants may use the link below to register: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=0oNUtgt82UqBujcWpDOWbZOscBtHfgdJnWg6ekRsxedUMU1GSVFTNEVLTUNFTDdJQlIxNlJKTDhDUC4u

For more information regarding the Support Personnel Job Fair, contact the SISD Human Resources Department at (915) 937-0213.