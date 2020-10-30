Getting the Job

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

KTSM and Workforce Solutions Borderplex are proud to bring you Getting the Job, a weekly segment to help viewers find and get the job that is right for them.

October 29, 2020- Red White and YOU Job Fair

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story