FBI hiring in El Paso, even during a global pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Despite major changes to the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the FBI is hiring and looking to recruit out of El Paso.

Special Agent Martha Terrazas with the FBI’s El Paso Division says the FBI has adapted to hiring in the current state of social distancing.

“Although the FBI has stopped in-person outreach and recruitment events, we are still very much hiring,” she said.

Special Agent Terrazas says the FBI has been conducting virtual meet-and-greets and other events to bolster interest in applying to work with the FBI.

The FBI performs a multitude of duties to protect the country and uphold the U.S. Constitution and hires people from a range of backgrounds.

The FBI is looking to recruit to the following areas of expertise:

Special agents

Intelligence analysts

Surveillance

Foreign languages

STEM

Arts and communications

Accounting and finance

Business analysis and administration

Facilities and logistics

Legal

Police and security

In order to be eligible to work with the FBI, applicants must not violate the Bureau’s employment disqualifiers and adhere to pre-employment drug policy. Applicants also undergo an extensive background check as well as a physical fitness exam.

Special Agent Terrazas says the following will automatically disqualify a candidate for employment with the FBI:

Non-U.S. citizenship

Conviction of a felony

Violation of the FBI Employment Drug Policy

Default on student loans insured by the U.S. Government

Failure of a urinalysis drug test

Knowingly / willingly engaged in acts designed to overthrow or subvert the U.S. government by force

Failure to pay court-ordered child support

Failure to file federal, state, or local income tax returns

The FBI’s drug policy says “A candidate will be found unsuitable for employment and automatically disqualified if he/she deliberately misrepresents his or her drug history in connection with his or her application for employment.”

Categories within the FBI’s drug policy include using marijuana, illegal drugs, and prescriptions or other legally-obtained substances.

Job candidates cannot have used marijuana within three years prior to applying with the FBI, regardless of location and if cannabis is legal in their home state.

Medical cannabis and CBD products are also prohibited.

“Even if you go to get a massage and they offer to use CBD oil — don’t do it!” said Special Agent Terrazas.

The illegal drug policy stipulates that candidates cannot have used illegal drugs other than marijuana — such as cocaine, heroin, or meth — within ten year preceding the application.

Additionally, candidates cannot have used anabolic steroids without a prescription from a licensed and practicing physician within ten years before applying for employment with the FBI.

To apply with the FBI, click here.