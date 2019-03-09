Jobs

El Paso Fire Department looking for new recruits

By:

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 11:26 AM MST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 10:10 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - If you ever wanted to become a firefighter, here is your chance.

The El Paso Fire Department is accepting applications for trainees until March 15.

Applications can be submitted at join.elpasofire.org and selected candidates will go through a paid six-month training academy. 

Trainees will be paid $12.65 an hour while at the academy but can earn $40,268.87 a year when they graduate. 

In order to qualify you must:

  • Must be at least 18 years of age
  • High School diploma or GED. 
  • Applicants are required to have twenty-four (24) post-secondary semester credit hours in any field of study with a minimum of 2.0 GPA, or at least two years of full-time military service with an honorable discharge
  • Texas Class “C” driver’s license or equivalent from another state

A written exam, background check, fitness test, interview and other testing will be required.

For more information visit join.elpasofire.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News