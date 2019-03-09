El Paso Fire Department looking for new recruits

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - If you ever wanted to become a firefighter, here is your chance.

The El Paso Fire Department is accepting applications for trainees until March 15.

Applications can be submitted at join.elpasofire.org and selected candidates will go through a paid six-month training academy.

Trainees will be paid $12.65 an hour while at the academy but can earn $40,268.87 a year when they graduate.

In order to qualify you must:

Must be at least 18 years of age

High School diploma or GED.

Applicants are required to have twenty-four (24) post-secondary semester credit hours in any field of study with a minimum of 2.0 GPA, or at least two years of full-time military service with an honorable discharge

Texas Class “C” driver’s license or equivalent from another state

A written exam, background check, fitness test, interview and other testing will be required.

For more information visit join.elpasofire.org.