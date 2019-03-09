El Paso Fire Department looking for new recruits
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - If you ever wanted to become a firefighter, here is your chance.
The El Paso Fire Department is accepting applications for trainees until March 15.
Applications can be submitted at join.elpasofire.org and selected candidates will go through a paid six-month training academy.
Trainees will be paid $12.65 an hour while at the academy but can earn $40,268.87 a year when they graduate.
In order to qualify you must:
- Must be at least 18 years of age
- High School diploma or GED.
- Applicants are required to have twenty-four (24) post-secondary semester credit hours in any field of study with a minimum of 2.0 GPA, or at least two years of full-time military service with an honorable discharge
- Texas Class “C” driver’s license or equivalent from another state
A written exam, background check, fitness test, interview and other testing will be required.
For more information visit join.elpasofire.org.
