El Paso company, known for hiring disabled, looking to hire 200 on the spot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ReadyOne Industries, a company known for hiring the disabled, is looking to hire almost 200 employees during a job fair on Friday.

According to ReadyOne they will be testing skills and hiring on the spot.

It’s the largest garment factory in El Paso, specialized in making active-wear for the military. ReadyOne is looking to fill multiple sewing machine operator positions, preferring people with sewing machine experience.

For those who are not disabled, they are hiring supervisors, managers, maintenance and mechanic positions.

Blind ReadyOne Employee Joe Jimenez

“It’s awesome, I mean there are times I hope and pray that the soldiers wearing the uniforms that we make help make this country a safer place,” said Jimenez



“They helped me to do everything and I think that’s an opportunity a lot of people should get,” said Victor Rodriguez a nine-year employee of ReadyOne.

Many employees tell KTSM that ReadyOne has given them an opportunity they may have not otherwise had.

However, the company wasn’t always that way. The company gained a negative reputation more than a decade ago when it was called The National Center for Employment of the Disabled.

According to the Justice Department, the company had to pay $5 million after falsely claiming employees who were blind worked a certain amount of hours when they did not. There were also reports from former employees that they were not treated well.

The company’s then CEO Bob Jones pleaded guilty in 2009to various charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and $65 million in restitution for corruption and embezzlement.

Now, according to ReadyOne’s new CEO he wants to change the companies image and help the community.

“Part of that is knowing how to treat the employees correctly with respect, making sure everyone has and opportunity to grow within the company,” said Luis Alvarez the CEO of ReadyOne. “I think we have much better leadership now you know supervisors, management within the company. Some are new, some are here from before but they lead differently now.”

Different level sewing machine operators needed.

Alvarez wants to invite former employees who worked for the company before to come to Tuesday’s job fair and re-apply.

The fair will be held at 1414 Ability Dr. on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. No resume is required, casual clothing is allowed and they will help you fill out an application.