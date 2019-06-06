Alorica looks to hire 400 employees at East El Paso location

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you're in search of a job, Alorica could have an opportunity for you.

The global customer service company is looking to add 400 new employees to its East El Paso site located at 1440 Goodyear.

Officials say the location is the company's largest in all of North America with about 1,300 existing employees.

According to Alorica's website, available positions include call center operators, customer care consultants, sales representatives, and more.

Anyone interested in applying can click HERE or visit the Alorica location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.