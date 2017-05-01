Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Jobs
Alorica looks to hire 400 employees at East El Paso location
120 employers looking to hire military, spouses at Thursday job fair
School districts from across nation to attend UTEP Teacher Job Fair
El Paso ranked top large city for retail workers in new study
Clint ISD to host teacher job fair this weekend
More Jobs Headlines
Walmart is hiring 900 truck drivers, raises salary to almost $90K
Automotive speaker manufacturer to expand in El Paso, creating dozens of new jobs
East El Paso Kohl’s hosts holiday hiring fair Friday and Saturday
FBI set to host a unique hiring intiative next month
EPFD hiring firefighter trainees
Alorica to hire 350 customer service employees
Half-billion-dollar company to bring nearly 1,300 jobs to Sunland Park
Haliburton looks to fill 300-400 positions at hiring event Thursday
Fire department hiring certified firefighter trainees
Free career fair coming to El Paso Thursday