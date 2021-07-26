Japanese Word of the Day- Kokka

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
9 News Investigates
State
National
Noticias En Español
Border Report
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Alejandra De La Vega featured in ‘Forbes Mexico’ as prominent woman in business
Top Stories
El Paso Streetcar services return this Thursday
Top Stories
El Paso County Sheriff’s search for missing disabled woman
American Red Cross to host blood drive in commemoration of August 3
Bowie HS, Guillen MS gardens spruced up ahead of new school year
City of El Paso recorded 25 new COVID-19 deaths, 324 new cases last week
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Live Tokyo Cameras
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Celina’s Monday Forecast on KTSM 9 News
Top Stories
Weather on the go: Thunder storms will remain in the forecast with below normal highs
Top Stories
Another Evening of Storms; Heat Wave Starts to Build; 100 by Wednesday? — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Evening T-Showers; Storms Likely Sunday and Monday; Back to 100 Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Heavy Rain Threat Tonight and Through the Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast
Video
Celina’s Weekend Weather Outlook on KTSM 9 News
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Locomotive FC
Chihuahuas
Olympics
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
Top Stories
Alejandra De La Vega featured in ‘Forbes Mexico’ as prominent woman in business
Top Stories
NMSU freshman Lina Khiyara makes Olympic debut in 200m freestyle
Top Stories
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
Chapin standout KJ Lewis shines in front of national tv audience at Peach Jam
Video
FC Juarez’ Esquivel hits pitch for Mexico in Olympics loss to Japan
Chihuahuas’ Marcano sent to Pirates as part of Frazier trade, El Paso falls to Albuquerque
Video
Japan 2021
Living Local
9 News Movie Reviews
Let’s Cook El Paso
Texas Tech Tuesday
Sagebrush Church Services
EPLA Education Minute
Legal Matters
El Pawso Proud
Borderland Treasures
Promotions
Past Contest Winners
Top Stories
Local women in business and fashion talk back-to-school trends ahead of Tax Free Weekend in Texas
Top Stories
American Red Cross to host blood drive in commemoration of August 3
City of El Paso recorded 25 new COVID-19 deaths, 324 new cases last week
Funding still available for El Pasoans needing rent assistance
Local, Federal officials respond to El Paso infrastructure damage following flash floods
Studio 9
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
Cook Off
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
KTSM Mobile Apps
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Japanese Word of the Day- Kokka
Japanese Word of the Day category
Posted:
Jul 26, 2021 / 04:30 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jul 20, 2021 / 11:17 AM MDT
Japanese Word of the Day is presented locally by
El Paso Leadership Academy.