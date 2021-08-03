Thompson-Herah defends title in women’s 200

Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the women’s 200-meter at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep, finishing the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

Thompson-Herah topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by .48, while American Gabby Thomas took bronze.

This was a star-studded final, defined as much by who didn’t finish on the podium as who did.

Thompson’s Jamaican teammate, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, finished fourth and Shaune Miller-Uibo, who focused on the 200 instead of defending her title in the 400, came in last. Miller-Uibo is still in the mix for the 400, after finishing first in a preliminary heat earlier Tuesday.

Thompson-Herah joins another Jamaican, Veronica Campbell-Brown, and Barbel Wookel of the former East Germany as the third back-to-back champion in the 200.

Thompson-Herah’s time is topped only by Florence Griffith Joyner’s run of 21.34 at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.