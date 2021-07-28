Photos: Simone Biles attends men’s gymnastics all-around event

Japan 2020

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner of Team United States watch the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Simone Biles of Team United States blows a kiss whilst watching the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Simone Biles of Team United States blows a kiss whilst watching the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner of Team United States watch the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner of Team United States watch the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Simone Biles of Team United States watches the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • Us's Simone Biles (R) attends the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — With the eyes of the world on American gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, she continues to try and enjoy the Olympic experience in Tokyo.

On Wednesday morning, Biles and teammate MyKayla Skinner attended the men’s all-around final, rooting on Team USA.

Biles waved at the cameras and posed for pictures just hours after withdrawing from the women’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

Biles came into the Games as the defending champion. The decision came a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

USA Gymnastics said Biles will be evaluated on a daily basis before any decision is taken on whether she will participate in next week’s individual events.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

