Look: Americans enter Olympic Stadium in Tokyo for opening ceremony

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO (WCMH/AP) — The Americans have arrived for the Olympics.

The United States entered Olympic Stadium in Tokyo for the opening ceremony on Friday.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Team USA enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: U.S. First Lady, Jill Biden waves during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez – Pool/Getty Images)

Sue Bird was one of the flagbearers, sharing that role with baseball’s Eddy Alvarez.

Bird is a five-time Olympian in women’s basketball. She remembers 2004 when the U.S. women’s basketball team got to walk at the front of the delegation along with flag bearer Dawn Staley, now the U.S. head coach in Tokyo. Bird says one of her favorite memories was walking in and hearing the crowd in Athens roar.

There was some noise for the athletes on Friday night. Just no roars; the stadium wasn’t anywhere near filled enough for those.

Bird says “this Olympics are like no other.”