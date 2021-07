How to watch gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles’ Tokyo Olympics campaign begins during Subdivision 3 of women’s qualification, beginning at 2:10 a.m. ET on July 25. Credit: USA Today Sports

(NBC) — Coverage of the Gymnastics competition from Tokyo, beginning Friday, July 23 (ET), will be televised on NBC (primarily in primetime) and streamed LIVE on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

The NBC television coverage details are as follows (subject to change):

Date Events Network 7/24 Men’s qualification (4:30 p.m. ET) NBC Men’s qualification, featuring Team USA (8:45 p.m. ET) NBC 7/25 Women’s qualification, featuring Team USA (7:30 p.m. ET) NBC 7/26 Men’s Team Final (8:30 p.m. ET) NBC 7/27 Women’s Team Final (8 p.m. ET) NBC 7/28 Men’s All-Around Final (8 p.m. ET) NBC 7/29 Women’s All-Around Final (8 p.m. ET) NBC 8/1 Event finals: M Floor/Pommel (4:45 p.m.), W Vault Uneven Bars (9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET) NBC 8/2 Event finals: M Rings/Vault (4 p.m.), W Floor (9:30 p.m. ET) NBC 8/3 Event finals: M P Bars (2:30 p.m.), M H Bar, W Beam 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. ET) NBC

Comprehensive LIVE streaming coverage of each competition session, including multi-view feeds of all apparatuses and Team USA Trackers, will be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App. In addition, Peacock will LIVE stream all sessions of Gymnastics finals in its daily “Tokyo Live” morning show, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Qualification Subdivisions featuring Team USA. Click here to view a full breakdown of the subdivisions.

Find full TV listings for gymnastics and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule. Gymnastics will feature in NBC’s nightly primetime coverage.

How to stream Olympic gymnastics