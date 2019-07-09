Vice President Pence to visit McAllen on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Christians United for Israel’s annual summit, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. The vire president will visit McAllen, Texas on Friday.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

EL PASO — Vice President Mike and wife Karen will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday.

Pence will visit McAllen, Texas, along with a bipartisan del e gation of members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

McAllen is home to one of the federal migrant detention centers contributing to what federal investigators have called a quote “ticking time bomb.”

On Monday, P ence tweeted, “The Senate passed bipartisan humanitarian relief – but much more must be done to SECURE our border & end this crisis!”

On Friday, @SecondLady & I will travel to the U.S./ Mexico border at McAllen, TX with a bipartisan delegation of members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate passed bipartisan humanitarian relief – but much more must be done to SECURE our border & end this crisis! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 8, 2019

It’s unclear who of the Senators will join Pence. According to the McAllen Monitor, Pence and the senators are expected to conduct private meetings with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

House Democrats plan to hold a hearing on conditions at the detention facilities that same day.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress must do more to improve “abhorrent” conditions for migrant children held at the southern border.

The California Democrat is taking the offensive on the issue two weeks after her party was split bitterly over a $4.6 billion border bill. Though the measure passed Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump, many liberal and Hispanic lawmakers rebelled. They said it didn’t adequately require the administration to provide proper care and treatment of detained children.

Pelosi says bills under consideration include banning most family separations unless they’re intended to protect the child. Another would impose specific types of care that federal agencies would have to provide to migrants being held, including health screenings and psychological care.

The House returned Tuesday from a July 4 recess.

Pence and the Second Lady will also be visiting California’s Central Valley on Wednesday.

Pence will be a featured speaker at an event in Lemoore talking about the Canada and Mexico trade agreement.

Karen Pence will be visiting Naval Air Station Lemoore talking to military spouses about employment.

The Department of Defense says unemployment for military spouses is at 24 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.