Six migrant women released from federal custody after suing ICE

Immigration

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Honduran migrant has died in the custody of federal immigration agents after falling ill at a Houston detention facility.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six immigrant women, who are at risk to COVID-19 due to their age and health, were released from federal custody on Wednesday after filing a lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement last Friday, according to a story first broke by El Paso Matters.

The lawsuit claimed the women were being kept at an El Paso immigrant detention center in close contact with people who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the detention center. The suit also claimed ICE did not take proper steps to ensure their safety, according to a news release from Borderland Immigration Council.

A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday before U.S. Judge Frank Montalvo, but an agreement was reached before the hearing. ICE agreed to release the women as long as they complied with ICE’s “alternatives to detention” program and went into quarantine, the release said.

The women are being released to the Annunciation House, which is prepared to help deal with their isolation to protect against the spread of COVID-19, the release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pumps clogged with wipes, latex products and fabric plague EPWater Station

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumps clogged with wipes, latex products and fabric plague EPWater Station"

Catholic Diocese of El Paso says churches will remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catholic Diocese of El Paso says churches will remain closed"

El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths"

Texas counties with low COVID-19 case count weigh opening businesses at 25% or 50%

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas counties with low COVID-19 case count weigh opening businesses at 25% or 50%"

El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso reports 28 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz

More from Border Report

More Border Report