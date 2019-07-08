Sierra Blanca Border Patrol agents rescue lost, injured Mexican immigrant

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KTSM) – A Mexican immigrant who was lost and injured in Sierra Blanca is now safe after being rescued by Border Patrol agents over the weekend.

“This individual found himself in a life-threatening situation, which is unfortunate and far too common,” Chief Patrol Agent of the Big Bend Sector Matthew Hudak said.

According to a news release, the man requested emergency help on Saturday, prompting a multi-agency search.

Authorities later found the man and gave him fresh water before taking him to Culberson County Hospital in Van Horn to be treated for dehydration.

“The ability of our agents to effectively coordinate amongst themselves and with other agencies brought all available resources together and saved a life,” Hudak said.

Officials say the man is illegally present in the U.S. and has been taken into Border Patrol custody.

“This rescue is an example of the lifesaving work being done day after day by the men and women of Big Bend Sector, Customs and Border Protection, and our partner agencies,” Hudak said.