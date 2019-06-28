‘Shut it down’: Dozens protest outside Clint Border Patrol facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Border Patrol facility in Clint on Thursday following reports of filthy and overcrowded conditions.

Led by the Border Network for Human Rights, the group chanted and held signs to share their message to the community and country.

“It’s very misguided policies at the federal level,” demonstrator Sally Lieber of California said. “We’re hoping that by getting enough folks out here, we can shut it down.”

The protestors yelled in English and Spanish to call on the facility to stop housing children there.

“All over El Paso and all over the border…just so many cages right now for all the kids,” Sarena Doucette said.

Although Customs and Border Protection does not accept donations, the group dropped off diapers and water at the facility as a symbol of solidarity.

“We’re just trying to have a voice for those who don’t have one,” Emma Wheoner said.