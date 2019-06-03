Residents discuss new border barrier at ‘We are Sunland Park’ meeting

The “We are Sunland Park” meeting gave people in the community a chance to speak on the border barrier which is installed in their city.

The meeting was hosted by Sunland Park City Councilor Olga Nuñez. She told KTSM she’s concerned on the construction permits being given to the organization by city employees without due process.

According to Councilor Nuñez, residents wait 2-3 weeks on average to get a permit. The “We Build the Wall” organization received it in a matter of days.

In the meeting on Sunday, Councilor Nuñez turned to those living in Sunland Park.

“They need to come back and hold their representatives accountable and the city as a whole accountable to what has transpired in the past couple of days,” Sunland Park resident Mary Carter said.

Some residents say they fear the community will continue to be misrepresented if no action is taken. They say the next step is participating more in the local government.

“You have to always be involved. Quite frankly, if you’re not on the table you’re on the menu,” Carter said.

Councilor Nuñez said she was surprised to see the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting not having the “We Build the Wall” as an item. She said she plans to bring it up.