Previously deported child molester caught by Border Patrol near Downtown El Paso

Courtesy EPCSO

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A man convicted of lewd or lascivious conduct with a child was caught trying to enter the country with a large group of migrants near Downtown El Paso.

Julianito De Jesus Diaz, 42, was part of a family unit that illegally crossed into the country with a larger group of migrants on May 18. He is from El Salvador.

During a records check, Border Patrol agents found that De Jesus Diaz had been charged with molestation of a victim younger than 12 in Boyton Beach, Fla. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of lewd or lascivious conduct and served a year in prison before being deported.

He remains in federal custody until he can have a criminal and immigration hearing.

"This is an ongoing situation that Border Patrol Agents face in southern New Mexico and El Paso, Texas: hundreds of parents and children are being encountered by agents after having faced a dangerous trek north while convicted criminals attempt to avoid detection by circumventing agents who are occupied detaining large family groups," the Border Patrol said in a news release.