Portion of Border Wall built by private group near Mt. Cristo Rey

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A portion of the Border Wall was built over the weekend by a group whose name says it all — "We Build the Wall."

The group began building the metal slats on Friday and completed the portion on Monday morning. The barriers were built on private land using private funds, according to the We Build the Wall website and Yahoo News.

A video touting the construction was posted on the group's website and YouTube saying "We BUILT a Wall...in 3 Days!" From the video, it appears the wall was built just east of Mt. Cristo Rey.

Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist and former Breitbart editor, is the director and Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who raised $20 million through GoFundMe, is the CEO.

Bannon told Yahoo News he expects El Paso residents to "freak out," which is why the construction happened so fast.

Another video posted on the website sent a vulgar message to opponents, or "haters" as the video calls them, as the first portion of the wall was being built over the weekend.