Over 500 migrants swarm Brownsville bridge; congressman fears it could ‘turn into chaos’

Migrants listen as an Mexican migration officer verifies their identity on a list, at the foot of the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses into Brownsville, Texas, in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— A swell of over 500 asylum-seeking migrants who are camping at the base of the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, waiting to cross into the United States, have overwhelmed volunteers and available supplies. And a Texas congressman told Border Report on Tuesday that he fears the situation is deteriorating and could “turn into chaos.”

“The reports that we are getting from volunteers and lawyers is that the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is leading to what is an uncontrollable number of people that Mexico is not ready to care for,” U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, told Border Report via phone on Tuesday. “And we have very little control with our ability to make sure things don’t turn into chaos on the ground.”

A month ago, the Trump Administration expanded its Migrant Protection Protocols program to Brownsville, in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas. This policy requires that asylum-seekers are returned to Mexico to wait outside of the United States for the duration of their immigration proceedings.

A Jan. 24 memo by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security explaining the program says that “Mexico will provide them with all appropriate humanitarian protections for the duration of their stay.”

The DHS memo states “MPP will help restore a safe and orderly immigration process, decrease the number of those taking advantage of the immigration system, and the ability of smugglers and traffickers to prey on vulnerable populations, and reduce threats to life, national security, and public safety, while ensuring that vulnerable populations receive the protections they need.”

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, migrants rest near a Mexican immigration center where people have set up a camp to sleep in Matamoros, Mexico, on the border with Brownsville, Texas. At least 40,000 people are on waiting lists in Mexican border cities to claim asylum in the U.S. or have been returned to Mexico while their cases wind through U.S. immigration courts. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT – FILE – This Monday, June 24, 2019 file photo shows the bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lying on the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. Martinez’ wife, Tania told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. (AP Photo/Julia Le Duc)

Migrants return to Mexico at the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses into Brownsville, Texas, in Matamoros, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel)

A Cuban migrant sleeps inside a tent at the foot of the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses the border to Brownsville, Texas, from Matamoros, Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Many immigrants at the border are either in line for an initial attempt to seek asylum in the U.S. or waiting for a court hearing in the U.S. after being sent back to Mexico. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel)

However since the program was implemented in Brownsville, in mid-July, a core group of volunteers and lawyers have traveled from South Texas to Matamoros every morning and evening offering food, medicine and legal advice to the awaiting migrants.

Vela says the migrants lack nutrition and amenities. And on Monday the numbers swelled so much that the volunteers began running out of provisions, and are uncertain how they will feed and serve all who are in need.

“They’re focused on getting people fed,” Vela said.

Border Report has put calls out to volunteers and lawyers and will update this story with more information once received.

