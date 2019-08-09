New migrant tent facility opens in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas (KTSM) – A new migrant tent facility is now open in Tornillo.

Customs and Border Protection officials say it aims to alleviate overcrowding at other local processing centers.

As KTSM previously reported, the site will provide detainee processing, food services, medical screenings, health care, guard services, laundry services, waste disposal, and more.

Photo: Justin Hamel

According to documents, migrants will have access to personal hygiene products, attorney visitation, telephones, language interpreters, religious practices, and barbering services.

CBP says the facility will accommodate up to 4,500 adult migrants.

The agency adds that there are plans for a more permanent processing center in El Paso in response to the large number of migrants seeking asylum.

A new facility also opened on Monday in Donna, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley.