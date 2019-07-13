New 2,500-bed migrant facility to open in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas (KTSM) – A new migrant detention facility is coming to Tornillo, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

According to federal documents, the soft-sided facility will accommodate 2,500 male and female adult migrants.

(Photo: Justin Hamel)

Officials say the site will provide detainee processing, food services, medical screenings, health care, guard services, laundry services, waste disposal, and more.

According to documents, migrants will have access to personal hygiene products, attorney visitation, telephones, language interpreters, religious practices, and barbering services.

The announcement of the facility comes just over a year after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) built a “tent city” in the same area.

