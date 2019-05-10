More than 1,700 migrants apprehended in a single day in El Paso Sector

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 1,700 migrants were apprehended Thursday by the El Paso Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol.

The migrants came in groups of 250, 195, 218 and 302, according to a news release from the Border Patrol. By the end of the day, there were more 1,700 migrants who illegally crossed into the country.

“These large groups were made up of Adult Male, families and unaccompanied children from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador,” the release said. “All of the illegal aliens were taken into custody and provided medically screening. They will all remain in U.S. Border Patrol custody until they are processed accordingly.”

So far this year, 109,000 migrants have been apprehended in the El Paso Sector for illegally crossing, compared to just 14,000 at this time last year.

“The numbers continue to rise and agents see no end in sight for this current situation,” the release said.