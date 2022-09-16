EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, migrants could be seen being dropped off at the El Paso International Airport. Some of them plan to spend the night at the airport.

As we reported, U.S. Border Patrol is flying migrants to other sectors to be processed as we continue to see an influx crossing the border.

However, those flights are non-commercial and are coordinated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement along with Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The migrants waiting at the airport on Friday tell KTSM 9 News they bought their commercial flight tickets. Some find a place to sleep at the airport as some of their flights don’t leave until Saturday.

“In the airport, I don’t have anywhere to sleep,” Jean Luis from Venezuela said in Spanish.

Jean Luis has a plane ticket to Virginia, where he is going to live with his son, he said his son bought his ticket, but he had to come the day before.

“In the morning, there are no buses to come over here, and my flight leaves at seven in the morning. If we didn’t come, I would lose my flight,” said Jean Luis.

Another man from Venezuela is also at the airport but doesn’t have a ticket yet. Yonis Josue Castro is trying to get to Florida, where his grandmother lives—planning to stay at the airport until his grandmother can send him money for the ticket.

“I plan to stay here until she resolves something to buy my ticket as soon as possible in the name of God,” said Castro in Spanish.

Castro says he is just happy to be in the United States and doesn’t mind having to sleep at the airport.

“We are free, and now we are heading to our destination. We don’t have to be scared or fearful. We don’t have to go through checkpoints or immigration, and the countries that we went through were very difficult; they would ask us for a lot of money,” said Castro.

Like other people from Venezuela told us about waiting for their flights, some buy tickets once they arrive at the airport.

“It’s fine, but thank you, God, that I am out from where I was, and we are good,” said Danny Quintero Bautista, who has a flight out of El Paso on Saturday.

Our crews at the airport saw more migrants being dropped off at the El Paso International Airport on Friday, and those migrants got out of a City of El Paso vehicle.

