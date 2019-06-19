Migrants returned to Juarez amid expanded ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — New groups of asylum seekers were returned to Juarez Monday as part of an expanded agreement between the United States and Mexico that forces migrants to wait in Mexico for the outcome of their asylum cases.

Close to 12,000 people have been returned to Mexico since it began back in January, according to official reports. Juarez currently has 6,000 migrants in the city who have been returned and are expecting the number to climb by the end of the week.

Mexican authorities have buses at a Juarez immigration office to help those migrants who have been returned to Mexico return to their home country, should they wish to do so.

In the meantime, El Paso shelter Annunciation House received only 71 migrants from Border Patrol on Tuesday, according to Executive Director Ruben Garcia. This is the first time Annunciation House has received less than 100 releases from Border Patrol or ICE in recent memory.