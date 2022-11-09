EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two trailers stopped by agents in recent days were attempting to smuggle migrants past U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints in South Texas.

In the separate encounters, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley sectors arrested 29 migrants and two drivers from two tractors — one pulling a grain hauler-style trailer and the other a refrigerated trailer.

On Monday, agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint near Sarita, Texas, apprehended 14 migrants from a tractor trailer that was referred the secondary inspection area. Inside the grain hauler-style trailer, the migrants were being transported with a tarp over the top. The driver and migrants were arrested, federal authorities said.

“All subjects were in good health,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

On Nov. 5, agents at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a tractor trailer to the secondary inspection area after a canine officer alert. Agents found 15 migrants inside the refrigerated trailer.

“The migrants were medically evaluated and did not require additional medical services,” CBP stated Tuesday.

The driver and migrants were placed under arrest.

“These human smuggling incidents highlight the extreme measures smugglers take to maximize profits regardless of the lives they endanger,” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said.