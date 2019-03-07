Migrants continue crossing into El Paso, a day after 1,000 were detained

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Border Patrol agents saw even more migrants cross from Mexico in El Paso on Thursday morning.

The crossings are a continuation of about 1,000 migrants that were detained by the Border Patrol on Wednesday near the UTEP area. A Border Patrol spokesman gave KTSM updated figures on Thursday.

KTSM was there as a large group, including women and children, were detained at the border Thursday morning. The group was made up of migrants from Brazil, Guatemala and Honduras.

One of the migrants who spoke to KTSM said he was willing to travel for days and be detained because he wanted to escape poverty and help his daughter.

"That's why we're pursuing this dream to travel to the United States so we can help our families, help my daughter who is here with me so she can go to school," Andres Martinez told KTSM before he was detained.

Agents said drug smugglers are using the influx of migrants as a diversion.

"They're using these individuals to try to coordinate movements and try to get our agents to create gaps in our coverage and that way they can try to exploit the gaps for the criminal aliens," said Border Patrol spokesman Agent Joe Romero. "We're talking about the felons. The wanted individuals, the pedophiles, the rapists, the murderers. They are trying to smuggle them past out agents by inundating them with groups like this."

Romero said smugglers are controlling the movement of immigrants crossing by finding them and telling them which areas to cross through.

More than 700 migrants entered El Paso and were apprehended by Border Patrol on Wednesday. Local organizations arrived with food, water and blankets Wednesday night

Some of those migrants even spent the night at the border waiting to be picked up by agents on Thursday morning.