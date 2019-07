SANTA TERESA, NM (KTSM) – Chihuahua State Police are working to identify a migrant woman who was found dead near Santa Teresa.

According to officials, a group of migrants crossing into the U.S. alerted authorities after the woman went missing.

Upon searching around a desert area, police later found her body with no signs of any injuries.

Investigators say they are looking for her relatives in order to learn her name and country of origin.