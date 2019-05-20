Mexican citizen found dead at border wall in Dona Ana County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A man was found dead Sunday next to the U.S.- Mexico border wall West of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

The man has been identified as a 26-year-old Mexican citizen, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office.

He was found face down and unresponsive at about 11 p.m. on May 19 near the wall along N.M. Road 9 at mile markers 142.

According to a news release, deputies said the man was believed to have been crossing illegally into the United States.

The investigation is being handled by the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office who is working with both the Border Patrol and Mexican consulate to notify the man's family.