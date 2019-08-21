‘Mass migration attempt’ temporarily closes Santa Fe, Stanton bridges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic at the Stanton and Sante Fe international bridges was temporarily halted on Wednesday afternoon as a “large group” reportedly assembled on the Mexican side of the border, according to CBP.

According to a CBP spokesman, the group possibly organized a “mass migration attempt” into the U.S.

Traffic is temporarily stopped at the PDN crossing following reports of a large group of people assembling on the Mexican side of the crossing possibly organizing a mass entry. Crossers should seek alternate routes until the situation is resolved. No timetable for resolution. — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) August 21, 2019

According to a tweet, the threat dissipated in about 15 minutes.

Traffic is now flowing on a “limited basis” with full processing expected to resume shortly.

Mass migration threat appears to have dissipated. Northbound traffic is flowing again on a limited basis. Full processing expected to be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience. — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) August 21, 2019

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.