‘Mass migration attempt’ temporarily closes Santa Fe, Stanton bridges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic at the Stanton and Sante Fe international bridges was temporarily halted on Wednesday afternoon as a “large group” reportedly assembled on the Mexican side of the border, according to CBP.
According to a CBP spokesman, the group possibly organized a “mass migration attempt” into the U.S.
According to a tweet, the threat dissipated in about 15 minutes.
Traffic is now flowing on a “limited basis” with full processing expected to resume shortly.
