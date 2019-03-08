EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - As more migrants are expected to arrive, one Borderland church continues to open its doors to those traveling through no matter the circumstance.

Migrants like Sandra Dalipias are one of many that are looking for a better life for her and her family, "In all honesty we've suffered a lot. Right now we're okay because there's clothes, food. We can shower, we're going to rest because it has been a few rough days. We're happy to be here."

With an overwhelming amount of donations from the community, Caminos De Vida welcomes these migrants by providing clothes, food, and a place to rest. Things many weren't expecting.

"They tell us that they have no way to repay us but we don't do it because of that. We do it to help them out," Associate Pastor Israel Cabrera told KTSM, "Some probably have not really trusted us that we're being genuine because they've never seen anybody be nice to them all the way on their journey here."

Cabrera said the church has received over 300 migrants in the past week, and reminds them of all the support that's helping them on their journey, "That's incredible that once we have 24 hours to be with them, they start to see what we're doing for them and then they start to trust us. When they see the outpouring of the city we tell them everything here, is from the city of El Paso, for you."

Caminos De Vida is looking for more volunteers to help on Saturday by cleaning the church, as well as organizing donated items.

The church is located in the Lower Valley off North Loop Dr. at 7822 San Jose Rd.