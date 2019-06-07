Local businesses partner with ICE to ensure legal workforce

Some local businesses are taking steps to help reduce the practice of hiring undocumented immigrants and other unauthorized employees.

Carnitas Queretaro and Garuga Argentinean Restaurant are just some local companies to participate in ICE’s “IMAGE” program.

“IMAGE” stands for “Ice Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers.”

The program provides businesses with resources to make sure employees are qualified and in compliance.

“We do have…many things to worry about than filling out a form incorrectly,” Carnitas Queretaro Regional Manager Carlos Sanchez told KTSM. “That wound hinder the progress or get us into some sort of trouble…it’s a way to prevent that, I think.”

Eight El Paso businesses are currently full members of the IMAGE program.

It also hopes to identify businesses that knowingly hire undocumented immigrants for lower wages.