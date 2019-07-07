July Alamo Drafthouse tickets will offer optional donation for immigrant legal services

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse recently announced that during July, ticket buyers will have the option to add a donation onto their purchase that will benefit RAICES, the largest immigration legal services provider in Texas.

Through July, when customers check out via drafthouse.com or the Alamo Drafthouse app, they will have the option to add $1, $3 or $5 donations onto their tickets to help RAICES’ mission of “promoting justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to under-served immigrant children, families and refugees.”

RAICES has a staff of 130 attorneys, legal assistants, and support employees who provide consultations, direct legal services, representation, assistance and advocacy in-state and after they leave the state.

In 2017, RAICES staff closed 51,000 cases at no cost to the client.

The theater chain says that for every dollar donated, the company will match (to a certain level). Last year’s donations raised over $116,000 for local PBS stations.