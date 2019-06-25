ICE director to take over CBP following commissioner resignation

Two officials familiar with the move say the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take over U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Mark Morgan will become acting CBP commissioner hours after the resignation of John Sanders. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the move and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Morgan previously led the U.S. Border Patrol, a subsidiary of CBP, under President Barack Obama. He was picked by President Donald Trump to lead ICE in May. He also previously led the El Paso office of the FBI.

His appointment comes as the top leadership of most U.S. immigration agencies remains in upheaval. The Department of Homeland Security and several major agencies have acting leaders.

The acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said earlier that he’s stepping down amid outrage over his agency’s treatment of detained migrant children.

John Sanders said in a message to CBP employees Tuesday that he would resign on July 5.

CBP is the agency that apprehends and first detains migrant parents and children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Lawyers who visited CBP facilities last week described squalid conditions: inadequate food, lack of medical care, and children trying to care for toddlers.

Six children have died since late last year after being detained by CBP.

Sanders pushed Congress to pass $4.5 billion in humanitarian funding. In an interview last week with The Associated Press, Sanders talked about how the deaths “impacted him profoundly.”