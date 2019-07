EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. District Court Western District of Texas swore in hundreds of new American citizens on Thursday.

613 foreign-born candidates ages 18 to 82 took the Oath of Allegiance at the El Paso County Coliseum.

“The reason I became a United States citizen is for what it stands for and mainly the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution,” new U.S. citizen Jacob Giesbrecht told KTSM.

Officials say more than 11,000 immigrants were naturalized in El Paso last year.