EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso has seen a noticeable increase of asylum-seekers in recent weeks, leading up to the Title 42 deadline. U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso sector has been doing over 2,000 apprehensions per day on average this month.

Hundreds of troops of the U.S. Army National Guard have arrived at the border and are installing military barricades along the Rio Grande to discourage migrants from crossing to El Paso.

City representatives saying they requested help from the State, and the State is: “preparing resources”.

The deployment is part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s “enhanced border security effort and will include a Security Response Force comprised of ‘element’ from the 606th Military Police Battalion, trained in civil disturbance operations and mass migration response” the Texas Military department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.