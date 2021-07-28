Former volunteers at migrant children’s holding facilities at Fort Bliss allege mistreatment of children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More whistleblowers have come forward, alleging mistreament of migrant children at the facility housed at Fort Bliss.

The accusations come from two federal employees who volunteered at the shelter.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, the employees accused Health and Human Services of telling staff to downplay COVID-19 infections among children at the facility and allegedly instructed volunteers to “play down anything negative.”

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, two other whistleblowers expressed their concerns earlier in July, saying that children at the shelter were being woken up with bullhorns and living in poor conditions.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.