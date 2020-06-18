Expecting mother and DACA recipient says Supreme Court ruling makes her want to fight harder for citizenship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For now El Pasoans who are DACA recipients are safe from deportation as the United States Supreme Court ruled against ending the program on Thursday.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program has given children safety from deportation if they came to the U.S. illegally with their parents. Many DACA recipients are living in El Paso.

Yaraida Sosa is now 21 years old, but she was brought to El Paso from Mexico at just 5 years old along with her older brother. Both of them are DACA recipients.

Sosa said she is afraid to show her face saying she knows the fight is not over.

Yaraida Sosa

“At this moment I really do feel more hopeful because the fact that it wasn’t ended now gives us I believe more time to be able to fight harder for it. And maybe not just DACA you know I really hope that eventually, DACA could mean the pathway to something permanent,” said Yaraida Sosa an El Paso DACA Recipient.

Through DACA both Yaraida and her brother were allowed to stay in the U.S. even though they arrived illegally with their parents. Since the two were under the age of 16 and arrived by 2007.

“You have to understand that’s the only thing we have here that makes us a person. That’s how we both have jobs that’s how we were able to go to school,” said Sosa.

Now she is expecting her first child.

“I am currently eight months pregnant so I told her like I don’t even want to think of a future where I have to be separated from my son,” said Sosa.

Another El Paso DACA recipient Norma Irene Alvarez was also brought to El Paso from Mexico at age 5. Alvarez said she made a plan in case the Supreme Court ruled in favor of eliminating DACA and she was to be deported.

Norma Irene Alvarez

“It’s scary, it’s something I don’t really like to think about but I know I have to,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez adding that for now, she can take a breath and not be afraid of deportation.

“I was relieved. It’s a sense of relief, for now, I don’t have to worry much about being removed or not but I’m hoping that in the future they can do something better with it,” said Alvarez.

President Trump wanted to end DACA. However, the Supreme Court ruled 5-to-4 that there was not enough justification for ending DACA.